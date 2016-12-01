Danville vs. St. Joseph-Ogden in a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Mikala Hall(35) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman(4) go for a loose ball during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Mikala Hall(35) drives on St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble(24) during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Peyton Crowe(23) tries to inbound the ball during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Rachel Wallis(20) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling(21) go for the ball during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Jillean Cooper-Watson(11) faces St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling(21) and Bree Trimble(24) during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Jalae Parker(12) drives on St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling(21) during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Makayla Gray(21) lays the ball up in front of St. Joseph-Ogden's Maclayne Taylor(3) during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Miracle Payne(00) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble(24) and Logan Frerichs(12) battle for the ball during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Megan Burton(3) fires up a three point shot during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Frerichs(12) brings down a rebound in front of Danville's Makayla Gray(21) during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach, Brian Loman during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
-
HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's head coach Brian Anderson during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.