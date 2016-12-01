Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Nov 27, 2016
On The Town: Nov 27, 2016

Thu, 12/01/2016 - 10:23am | John Dixon

Naturalization ceremonies at the federal courthouse in Urbana on Nov. 18, along with receptions hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Alliance Chapter. 

