On The Town: Nov 27, 2016

Naturalization ceremonies at the federal courthouse in Urbana on Nov. 18, along with receptions hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Alliance Chapter.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Radhakrishnan Narayanan(left) and Sujatha Balasundaram(right), both born in India, take their oath along with dozens of other new citizens during the Naturalization Ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Prasanna Bale (left) and Ravi Kethe at the Naturalization Ceremony held at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana. The couple were both born in India.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
New U.S. citizens were named at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana during a Naturalization Ceremony.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Steve Farmer(left) joins U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long in congratulating his wife, Zeni Gaultney (center front) on her U.S citizenship. Zeni's two children, Johnathan (front left) and Alicia (front right) also attended the event. Zeni was born in Indonesia.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
A woman and her son are all smiles after receiving U.S. citizenship during the Naturalization Ceremony in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Auxiliary were on hand to congratulate and welcome new U.S. citizens at a Naturalization Ceremony sponsored by the DAR. From the left are DAR member Thirza(cq) Clements, former DAR Regent Debra McCall, American Legion Auxiliary Past National President Sharon Conatser(cq), and Joann Brown who is the American Legion Auxiliary Urbana Unit 71 President.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Radhakrishnan Narayanan(left) and Sujatha Balasundaram(right), both born in India, pose for a photo after the naturalization ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
New U.S. citizen, Komi Tadjere(right) of Togo, poses with friend Massoga Tomsuwa after the Naturalization Ceremony in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Margit Almasi of Hungary(left) proudly poses with friend, Zoltan Furedi and her U.S. citizenship papers after the naturalization ceremony in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Komi Tadjere(right) of Togo and his wife, Adjoa Ofossou, poses with a photo of President Barak Obama in the lobby of the Federal Courthouse in Urbana. Tadjere was among dozens receiving their U.S. citizenship at a naturalization ceremony held on November 18.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Richelle Lu (left) and Jakob Lu congratulate their mother, Crislyn Lu on her U.S. citizenship during the Naturalization Ceremony in Urbana. Crislyn was born in the Phillipines.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Members of the Daughters of American Revolution pose for a photo with some of the refreshments the organization provided for the Naturalization Ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana. From the left are Dollie DuMontelle, Sheila Maxwell, and Anne Brown.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Komi Tadjere of Togo poses with a photo of President Barak Obama in the lobby of the Federal Courthouse in Urbana. Tadjere was among dozens receiving their U.S. citizenship at a naturalization ceremony held on November 18.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
New citizens of the United States are sworn in at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
U.S. Magistrate Judge, Eric Long, addresses the roomful of new citizens during the Naturalization Ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Prasanna Bale receives her naturalization papers from representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Auxiliary.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Radhakrishnan Narayanan records the remarks during the Naturalization Ceremony in Urbana.
Naturalization Ceremony and reception event in Urbana on November 18, 2016
Debra McCall, Former Regent of Alliance Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, holds flags to be presented to the newly named U.S. citizens during the Naturalization Ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana.
