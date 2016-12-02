Bright lights, candy, floats and of course, Santa Claus, usher in the holiday season during Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Children got the chance to share their wish list with Santa after the parade at Kiefer Photography while a tree-lighting ceremony took place at Constitution Grove that evening.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Children and their families watch the Illinois Patriot Guard pass by along Sangamon Aveue at Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Children got the chance to share their wish list with Santa after the parade at Kiefer Photography while a tree-lighting ceremony took place at Constitution Grove that evening.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
A Rantoul Fire Department truck streaks past parade-goers at Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Children got the chance to share their wish list with Santa after the parade at Kiefer Photography while a tree-lighting ceremony took place at Constitution Grove that evening.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jasper Snyder, 5, bundles up with his parents, Jason and Stephanie Snyder, of Fithian, as they wait for Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade to arrive on Sangamon Avenue in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Dee Sampson, of Rantoul, joined by husband, Quenton Hillsman, keeps their grand-daughter, Sophie Burney, 6, of Paxton, warm as they wait for Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade to arrive on Sangamon Avenue in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Santa Claus makes his way through a crowd of eager children and their families as he prepares to hear their wish list at Santa's Village inside Kiefer Photography following Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Kalista Lutes, 2016 Miss Fisher Fair Queen, shares the back of a pick-up truck with Khloee McMorris, 2016 Little Miss Fisher Fair as parade-goers, Adrianna Cobb, lower right, and friends, Sarah Coleman and twin, Hannah Coleman, upper right, all 9, keep theirs eyes on flying candy during Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Children got the chance to share their wish list with Santa after the parade at Kiefer Photography while a tree-lighting ceremony took place at Constitution Grove that evening.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Parade-goer, Selena Sanchez, 9, of Rantoul, dons a light-up hat bearing the message, 'It's cold outside' as she bundles up with her mother, Alicia Sanchez while waiting for Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade to arrive in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Carolers look on as the large tree at Constitution Grove is lit up with the help of Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce following Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
A member of Rantoul Township High School's color guard entertains parade-goers with the school's marching band atRantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Kelli Wahl, director of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, leads carolers in singing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer following the tree lighting at Constitution Grove as part of Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Carolers sing along during the tree-lighting ceremony at Constitution Grove following Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Alecia Boise, of Rantoul, holds her son, Mark Phillippi, 15 months, as they enjoy their status as being the first customers to visit Santa Claus at Kiefer Photography following Rantoul's Lighted Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
