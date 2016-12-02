Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Rantoul Lighted Christmas Parade 2016
Fri, 12/02/2016 - 9:07pm | Heather Coit

Bright lights, candy, floats and of course, Santa Claus, usher in the holiday season during Rantoul's Lighted  Christmas Parade in Rantoul on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Children got the chance to share their wish list with Santa after the parade at Kiefer Photography while a tree-lighting ceremony took place at Constitution Grove that evening. 

