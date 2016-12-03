Champaign Central girls take on Normal Community at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
HS Girls' Basketball: CH Central vs. Normal Comm
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Central's Valencia McCoy (15) looks for an opening as Normal Community's Summer Stoewer (21) and Kendall Sosa (12) pressure in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Lela McCoy (10) makes a basket attempt against Normal Community in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Kayla Wilson (42) tries to make a basket against Normal Community's Summer Stoewer (21) and Kendall Sosa (12) in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Anyesha Williams (0) tries to reclaim the ball against Normal Community at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Fess Hawkins (23) tries to s shoot over Normal Community's Caelyn Steffens (20) in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Lela McCoy (10) lunges for a loose ball as teammate, Anyesha Williams (0) and Normal Community's Abby Feit (42) look on in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Kayla Wilson (42) tries to make a basket against Normal Community's Kaylee Schneringer (32) and Abby Feit (42) in the second half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Chanice Willis (1) chases after a loose ball as Normal Community's Caelyn Steffens (20) makes a grab in the second half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's head coach, Pancho Moore, calls out to his team during the second half against Normal Community at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
Champaign Central's Lela McCoy (10) goes up for a basket against Normal Community's Kaylee Schneringer (32) in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.
