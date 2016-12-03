Illinois men take on Virginia Commonwealth at Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Virginia Commonwealth
Photographer: MATIAS J. OCNER
Virginia Commonwealth University's JeQuan Lewis (1) tries to pass the ball while being guarded by University of Illinois' Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Mo Alie-Cox (12) dunks against the University of Illinois during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Mo Alie-Cox (12) dunks against the University of Illinois during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Mike Throne Jr. (33) dunks against the Virginia Commonwealth University during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Mike Throne Jr. (33) guards against Virginia Commonwealth University's Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed (23) during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Jordan Burgess (20) tries to pass the ball to a teammate during the first quarter of the Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game against the University of Illinois at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Samir Doughty (2) tries to dunk while University of Illinois' Mike Throne Jr. (33) guards during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Malcom Hill (21) passes the ball to a teammate during the first quarter of the Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game against the Virginia Commonwealth University at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Jonathan Williams (10) tries to break through University of Illinois' Aaron Jordan (23) during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Malcom Hill (21) scores in the first quarter of the Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Tracy Abrams (13) reacts after scoring in the first quarter of the Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Leron Black (12) blocks Virginia Commonwealth University's Doug Brooks (5) from passing the ball during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Jonathan Williams (10) loses the ball during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game against the University of Illinois at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Mo Alie-Cox (12) tries to find a teammate while University of Illinois' Maverick Morgan (22) blocks during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Leron Black (12) blocks Virginia Commonwealth University's JeQuan Lewis (1) from passing the ball during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's JeQuan Lewis (1) points to the sky at the start of a basketball game against the University of Illinois during the Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Tracy Abrams (13) tries to find a teammate while Virginia Commonwealth University's Jonathan Williams (10) guards during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
University of Illinois' Leron Black (12) tries to score against the Virginia Commonwealth University during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's JeQuan Lewis (1) tries to find an opening while University of Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) guards during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Justin Tillman (4) tries to score against the University of Illinois during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Justin Tillman (4) blocks University of Illinois' Tracy Abrams (13) from scoring during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
