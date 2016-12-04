The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kelsey Fuoss, 9 years old and Katie Roberts, 5 years old are the angels for the Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joseph Schelle, 12 years old of Mahomet builds a snowman before the start of the Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
Gary Meininger of French Lick, IN provides the camel for the Lutheran Church of Mahomet's Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tim Scott of Mahomet portrays a shepherd for the Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r Pastor Nikoli Falenschek, Kylie Fuoss, 13 years old, Karlie Fuoss, 12 years-old, of Mahomet and Gary Meininger of French Lick portray Wise Men for the annual Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pete Farm of Mahomet unloads a sheep for the Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
-
Lutheran Church of Mahomet Live Nativity
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kelsey Fuoss, 9 years-old from Mahomet holds a baby lamb during the Live Nativity. The Lutheran Church of Mahomet holds it's annual Live Nativity, Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.