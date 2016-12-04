New High Schools Around The State

Illinois schools boast updates and renovations, including those in Mahomet, Paris, Lincolnshire, Decatur, Chicago and more.
Provided BLDD Architects
The hallway and a classroom at Decatur's MacArthur High School after a recent $35 million renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
A view of the library at Decatur's MacArthur High School after a recent $35 million renovation.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The band room at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The swimming pool at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The auditorium at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
A side view of William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
A side view of William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The front entrance to William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
A science lab at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The cafeteria at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The gym at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Photo by James Steinkamp Photography, Provided by Perkins+Will Architects
The library at William Jones College Preporatory High School in Chicago, which opened a brand new addtion to its school in 2013.
Provided BLDD Architects
View from the front of Mahomet-Seymour High School's recently renovated auditorium during construction.
Provided BLDD Architects
Mahomet-Seymour High School's new "Info Commons," which opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year after the library underwent a full-scale renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
Mahomet-Seymour High School's new "Info Commons," which opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year after the library underwent a full-scale renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
A study room in Mahomet-Seymour High School's new "Info Commons," which opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year after the library underwent a renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
Mahomet-Seymour High School's new "Info Commons," which opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year after the library underwent a full-scale renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
Mahomet-Seymour High School's new "Info Commons," which opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year after the library underwent a full-scale renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
A view of Mahomet-Seymour High School's new "Info Commons," cafeteria and front entrance area, which opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year after a full-scale renovation.
Provided BLDD Architects
A view of the front entrance of the new, $40 million Paris High School, which opened in fall 2015.
Provided BLDD Architects
A view of a study lounge and a classroom at the new, $40 million Paris High School, which opened in fall 2015.
Provided BLDD Architects
A science lab at the new, $40 million Paris High School, which opened in fall 2015.
Provided BLDD Architects
The auditorium at the new, $40 million Paris High School, which opened in fall 2015.
Provided BLDD Architects
A view of the library at the new, $40 million Paris High School, which opened in fall 2015.
Provided BLDD Architects
A view of the cafeteria at the new, $40 million Paris High School, which opened in fall 2015.
Provided
The view from the main stage in the Adlai E. Stevenson High School's performing arts center.
Provided
The first floor of the student study lounge at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill.
Provided
View from the top of the second floor of the student study lounge at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill.
Photographer: James Steinkamp Photography
Provided
A science classroom, featuring mobile lab tables at Adlai E. Stevenson High School.
