Gov. Rauner at Clinton High School

Gov. Bruce Rauner visited Clinton High School Wednesday to sign the Future Energy Jobs bill — legislation that keeps the Clinton nuclear power plant open for at least 10 more years.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner holds up The Future Energy Jobs Bill in front of students at Clinton Community High School after signing the bill that keeps the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant open, on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2106 in Clinton.
Hundreds of people wait outside Clinton Community High School to witness Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signing the Future Energy Jobs Bill, that keeps the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant open, on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2106 in Clinton.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner gives a thumbs up to the crowd at Clinton Community High School, before signing the Future Energy Jobs Bill that keeps the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant open, on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2106 in Clinton.
The Clinton Community High School sign welcomes Gov. Bruce Rauner for a signing of the Future Energy Jobs Bill, that keeps the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant open, on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2106 in Clinton.
Michaela Ekiss, 8, Waynesville, holds a sign waiting for the arrival of Gov. Bruce Rauner at Clinton High School on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016.
Members of the afternoon crowd hold signs in the gym at Clinton High School on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016.
Elizabeth Grim and her 2-year-old daughter Emmelyn, Mahomet, hold a sign while waiting in a hallway for Gov. Bruce Rauner at Clinton High School on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016.
