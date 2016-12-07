Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Gov. Rauner at Clinton High School
Wed, 12/07/2016 - 4:57pm | Rick Danzl

Gov. Bruce Rauner visited Clinton High School Wednesday to sign the Future Energy Jobs bill — legislation that keeps the Clinton nuclear power plant open for at least 10 more years.

