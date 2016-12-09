Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, December 9, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Lovie Smith press conference
| Subscribe

Lovie Smith press conference

Fri, 12/09/2016 - 2:02pm | Heather Coit

Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, looks forward to the next season and spring training as he addresses  media during a press conference  at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.