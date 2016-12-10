UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan

Illinois vs. Central Michigan in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) lays in a one handed dunk during their NCAA college basketball game vs. Central Michigan in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) drives around Central Michigan's forward Blake Hibbitts (32) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) is fouled by Central Michigan's forward Luke Meyer (24) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) shoots over Central Michigan's forward Cecil Williams (21) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) and Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' guard D.J. Williams (0) during their NCAA college basketball game vs. Central Michigan in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Central Michigan's forward DaRohn Scott (23) guards Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) during their NCAA college basketball game vs. Central Michigan in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Central Michigan's guard Braylon Rayson (2) goes up for a shot in front of Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016. Illinois won 92-73.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Central Michigan's forward Blake Hibbitts (32) looks to pass past Illinois' guard Jaylon Tate (1) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016. Illinois won 92-73.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016. Illinois won 92-73.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Central Michigan's head coach, Keno Davis, has a discussion with a referee during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016. Illinois won 92-73.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' head coach, John Groce, during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016. Illinois won 92-73.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
