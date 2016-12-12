On The Town: Dec. 11, 2016

The Greater Community Aids Project of East Central Illinois (GCAP) held its annual holiday brunch on Dec. 4 at Stone Creek Event Center in Urbana. ---- Attendees heard from guest speaker Cynthia Buckley, Ph.D. from the department of sociology at the University of Illinois. She spoke about HIV both historically and currently with a call for activism and increased education, particularly among youth.
Kent Whitesell (standing) with (from left) Rhonda Artwick, Tamara Kirby, and Laura Hutchcraft at the GCAP Annual Holiday Brunch.
Gary Dunn listens to the presentation by University of Illinois sociology professor Cynthia Buckley, PhD during the Greater Community Aids Project Annual Holiday Brunch.
Bob Rowe of Classic Events Catering at the GCAP Annual Holiday Brunch. Rowe was an in kind donor as well as the caterer for the event.
Joan Dixon, left, with guest speaker University of Illinois Sociology professor Cynthia Buckley, PhD. Buckley spoke about the changing face of HIV.
Matthew Gipson and Dr. James Shepherd pose for a photo by a friend at the GCAP Annual Holiday Brunch held at Classic Events.
Don Heitler provided piano music at the GCAP Annual Brunch held at Classic Events at Stone Creek.
The Greater Community Aids Project Board of Directors gathers for a photo during the organization's annual holiday brunch. In the front row from the left are Gail Taylor, Georgia King, Katie Blum, and Laura Koritz. In the back row are GCAP Executive Director, Mike Benner and Brad Seiler.
Horseback riding lessons at Topline Farms were offered as one of the silent auction items at the GCAP Annual Holiday Brunch.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District staff attending the Greater Community Aids Project Annual Holiday Brunch were (from the left) Susan Johnson, Stephanie Ames, and Janice Walker.
University of Illinois sociology professor, Cynthia Buckley, PhD speaks to the guests about the changing face of HIV during the Greater Community Aids Project Annual Holiday Brunch.
Rocky Jolley and Lynda Worner at the GCAP Holiday Brunch.
