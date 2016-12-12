Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, December 12, 2016 83 Today's Paper

On The Town: Dec. 11, 2016
| Subscribe

On The Town: Dec. 11, 2016

Mon, 12/12/2016 - 9:06am | John Dixon

The Greater Community Aids Project of East Central Illinois (GCAP) held its annual holiday brunch on Dec. 4 at Stone Creek Event Center in Urbana. ---- Attendees heard from guest speaker Cynthia Buckley, Ph.D. from the department of sociology at the University of Illinois. She spoke about HIV both historically and currently with a call for activism and increased education, particularly among youth.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.