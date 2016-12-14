Westville boys take on Cissna Park in boys' basketball action at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville's Ladavion Severado (3) looks for an opening as Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) tries to guard him in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville's Brady Crain (10) tries to go up for basket against Cissna Park's John Nowaczyk (44) and Brian Fehr (22) in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville coach, Jeff Millis, watches the action from the bench in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Cissna Park coach, Kevin Long, calls out to his team in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville's Kendall Jefferson (23) tries to drive the ball ahead of Cissna Park's Brian Fehr (22) in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Cissna Park's John Nowaczyk (44) pulls down a rebound against Westville's Brady Crain (10) in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville's Dalton Dalbey (21) dribbles past Cissna Park's Brian Fehr (22) in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville's Brady Brain (1) keeps his eye on the basket during a shot attempt as Cissna Park's Tanner Benoit (25) and John Nowaczyk (44) look on in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Cissna Park's Tristen Kissack (20) tries to control the ball as Westville's Ladvaion Severado (3) pressures in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville's Brandt Williamson (20) looks for an opening against Cissna Park's Julian Stadeli (35) in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
-
HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Westville coach, Jeff Millis signals to Kendall Jefferson (23) in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.