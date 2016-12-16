Tuscola boys take on Judah Christian at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
HS Boys Basketball: Tuscola vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff (50) and teammate Luke Sluder (33) battle under the net against Judah Christian's, from left, Josh Candler (30), Terrell Helm (20) and Daniel Alston (31) in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola Warrior fans, many in the front row channeling nerds, break out the selfie stick as they get ready to watch Tuscola boys take on Judah Christian at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola Warriors fans, many of whom dressed up as nerds in the front row, cheer on Tuscola as they watch the boys take on Judah Christian in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola's Lukas Hortin (15) scrambles ahead of Judah Christian's Josh Candler (30) in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (33) avoids stepping on Judah Christian's Austin Childers (22), gripping the ball, as Judah Christian teammate, Daniel Alston (31) looks on in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Judah Christian's Connor Lash (32) and Tuscola's Lukas Hortin (15) chase after a loose ball in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Judah Christian's Josh Candler (30) tries to block a pass attempt made by Tuscola's Tyler Meinhold (3) in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel (11) tries to stay ahead of Judah Christian's Daniel Alston (31) in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Judah Christian's Cade Chitty (35) pulls down a rebound against Tuscola in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola coach, Matt Franks, gathers his team during a timeout in the first half against Judah Christian at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Judah Christian coach, Mike Hall, gathers his team in a timeout in the first half against Tuscola at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff (50) goes up for a basket against Judah Christian's Austin Childers (22) in the first half at Tuscola High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
