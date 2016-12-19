Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Girls' Basketball: M-S vs. Centennial
Mon, 12/19/2016 - 5:31pm | Heather Coit

Mahomet-Seymour girls take on Centennial at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. 

