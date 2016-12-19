HS Girls' Basketball: M-S vs. Centennial

Mahomet-Seymour girls take on Centennial at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Centennial's Amia Wright (24) tries to break through Mahomet-Seymour's Keida Nichols (5) and London Acree (22) in the first half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour coach, Nathan Seal, gathers his team in a timeout in the first half against Centennial at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Hackmann (15) shoots a basket over Centennial's Christen Hutchison (20) in the second half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Centennial's Faith Ayodele (44) is swamped by Mahomet-Seymour's Kailyn Northrup (12), London Acree (22) and Keida Nichols (5) in the first half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cassidi Collins (13) battles for the ball beneath the net against Centennial's Tamara Griffin (3) and Diojannae Terry (14) in the second half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Abby Kyle (2) and Centennial's Amia Wright (24) chase after a loose ball in the second half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Centennial's Marysa Marrow (33) is pressured by Mahomet-Seymour 's Kailyn Northrup (12) and London Acree (22) in the first half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cassidi Collins (13) makes a grab for the ball around Centennial's Faith Ayodele (44) in the second half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Keida Nichols (5) tries to reclaim the ball from Centennial's Elisha Mason (12) in the first half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Centennial coach, Jeff Carleton meets up with Taliah Pemberton (21) on the sidelines in the first half against Mahomet-Seymour at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
