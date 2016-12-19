Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Dec 18, 2016
On The Town: Dec 18, 2016

Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:20am | John Dixon

Local volunteer association CU DIVAs hosted “12 Beers of Christmas” on Dec. 3 at the Esquire Lounge in Champaign. The seasonal beer-tasting event raises money through ticket sales and raffles for Operation Santa. The annual fundraiser is sponsored by WPGU 107.1 and helps purchase holiday gifts for families of Champaign Crisis Nursery and Parent Wonders of Rantoul. 

