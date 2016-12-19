Local volunteer association CU DIVAs hosted “12 Beers of Christmas” on Dec. 3 at the Esquire Lounge in Champaign. The seasonal beer-tasting event raises money through ticket sales and raffles for Operation Santa. The annual fundraiser is sponsored by WPGU 107.1 and helps purchase holiday gifts for families of Champaign Crisis Nursery and Parent Wonders of Rantoul.
On The Town: Dec 18, 2016
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 12 Beers of Christmas event in Champaign on December 3, 2016
The CU Divas gather for a photo before the crowd arrives at the Esquire Lounge for The 12 Beers of Christmas fundraiser to benefit Operation Santa.
Blind Pig brewmaster, Bill Morgan (left), with brewer Josh Martin. The Blind Pig Brewery provided one of the beer stations at The 12 Beers of Christmas event at the Esquire Lounge.
Jeff Heckel shows off cards from previous 12 Beers of Christmas events. He has attended the event each of its 11 years and enjoys comparing the selections.
CU Divas Sharon Shelley (left) and Mary Lowder Knight greet patrons for organization's The 12 Beers of Christmas fundraiser. The annual event benefits Operation Santa.
Bruce Knight and Mary Lowder Knight at the Esquire Lounge for the CU Divas 12 Beers of Christmas event.
CU Diva Michelle Gonzales travels the Esquire selling 50/50 raffle tickets during The 12 Beers of Christmas event.
Jeff Heckel, Jeff Fletcher, Linda Fletcher, and Adam LeGrand attended The 12 Beers of Christmas fundraiser for the 11th straight year.
Zoe Zaloudek carries a sampling of brews to her table at the CU Divas' 12 Beers of Christmas fundraiser for Operation Santa.
CU Diva Nancy Walker serves patrons at the organization's 12 Beers of Christmas fundraiser for Operation Santa.
Bob Osiek (left), owner of the Esquire Lounge, joins CU Divas Kit Donahue, Cate(cq) Hummel, Janet Johnson, and Esquire manager, Jackie Sampson at one of the beer stations during The 12 Beers of Christmas. The Esquire has hosted the annual event for 11 years.
CU Divas, Lisa Gustafsson(cq) (left) and Janet Johnson at The 12 Beers of Christmas event.
Al Harris, Steve Jeffries, and James McNeely combined The 12 Beers of Christmas event with some college football viewing at the Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign.
