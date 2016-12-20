HS Boys Basketball: Tuscola vs Arcola

Tuscola edges Arcola 65-62 at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Tuscola's Lukas Hortin sails over Arcola's Dylan Shields on a drive to the basket in the second half at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Arcola's Clayton Miller floats up a shot over Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Arcola's Connor Strader flip a pass around Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder releases a pass while being dogged by Arcola's Clayton Miller at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Tuscola coach Matt Franks directs his team at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Arcola's Dylan Shields swats at the ball controlled by Tuscola's Kaleb Williams at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Arcola's Blake Lindenmeyer collides with Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff on a first-half drive at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff shoots after colliding with Arcola's Kaleb Byard in the second half at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016. Byard was called with a blocking foul on the play.
Tuscola's Jaret Heath is could by Arcola's Clayton Miller in the second half at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff is fouled by Arcola's Blake Lindenmeyer in the second half at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.
