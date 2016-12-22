HS Girl's Basktball: M-S vs. Rantoul

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Rantoul in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour high school in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kailyn Northrup(12) left, and Rantoul's Akalah Spinks(10) hit the floor in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour head coach Nathan Seal in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's head coach Jeff McKaufsky in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kailyn Northrup(12) and Rantoul's Akalah Spinks(10) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Keida Nichols(5) and Rantoul's Kanosha Williams(24) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Erin Lenschow(4) and Kailyn Northrup(12) team up on Rantoul's Akalah Spinks(10) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Erin Lenschow(4) is guarded by Rantoul's Bresly Espinosa(1) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Keida Nichols(5) shoots around Rantoul's Chakhalia Dunner(15) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Hackmann(15) and Rantoul's Chakhalia Dunner(15) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Erin Lenschow(4) and Rantoul's Kanosha Williams(24) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cassidi Collins(13) guards Rantoul's Kanosha Williams(24) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High
School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
