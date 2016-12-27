Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian vs. G-RF
| Subscribe

HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian vs. G-RF

Tue, 12/27/2016 - 9:12pm | Heather Coit

Judah Christian takes on Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.