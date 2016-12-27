Judah Christian takes on Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian vs. G-RF
Photographer: Heather Coit
Judah Christian's Josh Candler (30) guards Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Austin Hinchman (12) in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Austin Hinchman (12) tries to go up for a basket against Judah Christian's Terrell Helm (20) in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Brody Cosat (45) tries to pull down a rebound against Judah Christian's Josh Candler (30) and Connor Lash (32) as G-RF's Chase Murray (10) and Austin Hinchman (12) look on in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm teammates get ready to take court before the start of the game against Judah Christian at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Judah Christian's Cade Chitty (35) goes up for a basket attempt against Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Dustin Campbell (3) in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Judah Christian's Terrell Helm (20) goes up for a basket against Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Dustin Campbell (3) and Austin Hinchman (12) in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Conor Steinbaugh (5) pulls down a rebound against Judah Christian's Philip Coulter (33) in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Judah Christian's Philip Coulter (33) looks for an opening as Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Austin Hinchman (12) pressures in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Judah Christian coach, Mike Hall, gathers his team in a timeout against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach, Rob Lorenzen, gathers his team in a timeout against Judah Christian in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
