Salt Fork defeats Oakwood 50-48 a the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
HS Boys' Basketball: Salt Fork vs. Oakwood
Photographer: Heather Coit
Salt Fork's Evan Baird (1) makes a pass as he is pressure by Oakwood's Cameron Wise (21) and Zane Priest (22) in the second half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Oakwood coach, Craig Black, gathers his team for a timeout against Salt Fork at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Salt Fork's Caleb Fauver (22) shoots a basket over Oakwood's Cameron Wise (21), who tries to block him as Oakwood teammate, Bryce Jones (15) and Salt Fork's Ben Dowers (32) look on in the second half of the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Salt Fork won 50-48.
Salt Fork's Ben Dowers (32) goes up for a basket against Oakwood's Tristan Howie (32) and Skylar Bolton (14)in the second half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Oakwood's Cameron Wise (21) tries to dribble around Salt Fork's Austin Marcinko (10) in the second half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Salt Fork's Brady McMasters (5) reclaims the ball from Oakwood's Zane Priest (22) in the second half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Oakwood's Andrew Garrett (24) looks to make a pass against a pressuring Zach Dable (25) in the second half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Oakwood's Bryce Jones (15) almost stumbles over Salt Fork's Brady McMasters (5) during the remaining minutes of a close game at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Salt Fork's Caleb Fauver (22) is all smiles after helping the Storm narrowly defeat the Oakwood Comets 50-48 at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Salt Fork coach, Andrew Johnson, gathers his team in a timeout against Oakwood at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
