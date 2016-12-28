Illinois Women's Basketball: vs. Iowa

Illinois women take on Iowa in college basketball action at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois' Alex Wittinger (35) tries to pull down a rebound against Iowa's Ally Disterhoft (2) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) struggles to grab a loose ball with Iowa's Chase Coley (4) and Makenzie Meyer (3) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (1) looks for an opening against Iowa's Makenzie Meyer (3) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) goes up for a basket against Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Kennedy Cattenhead (25) battles under the net with Iowa's Ally Disterhoft (2) as Illinois' Alex Wittinger (35) and Iowa's Tania Davis (11) look on in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Alex Wittinger (35) chase after a loose ball with Iowa's Hannah Stewart (21) and Bre Cera (35) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Petra Holesinska (13) dribbles past Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) as Illinois teammate, Ali Andrews (50) looks on in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) looks for an opening against Iowa's Tania Davis (11) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois coach, Matt Bollant, calls out to his team from the sidelines in the first half against Iowa at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illini women huddle before taking the court against Iowa in NCAA basketball action at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
-
Illinois' Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) goes up for a shot against Iowa's Alexa Kastanek (1) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
