HS Boys Holiday Hoopla: GCMS vs. Ridgeview
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 2:40pm | Robin Scholz

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

