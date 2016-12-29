Monticello vs. Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Emily Edmondson(11) and Ridgeview's Mya Tinsley(31) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Marissa McPike(21) and Ridgeview's Mya Tinsley(31) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Emma Reeder(25) and Ridgeview's Grace Ward(12) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's head coach, David Beery pleads his case after getting a technical in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Tatum McCall(20) brings down an offensive rebound vs. Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Emma Reeder(25) and Ridgeview's Hannah Hamilton(23) battle for a loose ball in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Zanna Myers(15) and Ridgeview's Stacia Landry(10) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
-
HS Girl's Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview
Monticello's Rachael Lockmiller(31) looks to pass around Ridgeview's Carley Zimmerman(30) and Kelly Jones(34) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.