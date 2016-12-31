Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Balloon Drop
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 2:59pm | Holly Hart

The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the New Year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.

