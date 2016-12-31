The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the New Year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Oona (cq) Bates, 4 years old and her sister Lula, 3 years old of Mahomet enjoy some popcorn balls to celebrate the New Year at the Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Cousin's Amelia Snodgrass, 7 years old (left) and her cousin Lyli (cq) Klobnak, 9 years old take a New Year's picture at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
5 year-old Jackson Jenkins of Monticello works with his mom Ashley on a noise maker for New Year's Eve at the Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet Saturday morning. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
22 month old Faith Murphy of St. Joe works on her 2017 banner at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
22 month old Cainaan (cq) Murphy of St. Joe decorates his gingerbread man at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Children count down to the balloon drop at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Susanna Alman, 5 years old of Mahomet decorates a crown to wear for New Years Eve. The Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods helps kids celebrate the new year with with games, crafts and a balloon drop at noon to usher in the new year. Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.