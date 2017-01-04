Centra vs. Centennial in a boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Luke Starks in the 200 Yard Free during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Central's Luke Thompson in the 200 Yard IM during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Central's Mikey Hynds in the diving during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Centennial's Damien McMullen dives in a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Centennial's Joshua Walch dives during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Central's Michael Bernhardt in the 100 Yard Butterfly during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Central's Cam Barnard in the 100 Yard Freestyle a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Central's Ryan Wierschem, left, and Centennial's Alex Shilts slap hands after Shilts beat Wierschem 1:36.51 to 1:36.72 to win the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay for his team during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
L-R-Centennial's Conner Hemming, Central's Luke Thompson and Centennial's Cole Grimes at the start of the 100 Yard Backstroke during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Centennial's Cole Grimes in the 100 Yard Backstroke a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
