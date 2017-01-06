HS Boy's Basketball: Central vs Centennial

Central Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Central High School. The Charger's defeated the Maroon's 59-48.
Centennial's James Williams (#23) drives past Central's Walker Stillman (#14) and Sam Rossow (middle) in the third quarter.
Centennial's Kam Reaves (left) powers past Central's Bailey Dee.
Centennial's Jordan Williams (#42) gets off the ground to block Central's Jake Beesley's (#21) in the second quarter.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (front) momentarily loses the ball as Central's Bailey Dee (#1) defends.
Central Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Central High School. The Charger's defeated the Maroon's 59-48.
Central's Tim Finke leaps for the ball.
Centennial's Kam Reaves goes after a rebound against Central's Doug Wallen (#25).
Central Head Coach Jeff Finke (left) makes some notes as he leaves the court at half time.
Centennial Head Coach Tim Lavin makes a call from the sideline.
Charger fans support their team as they take on Central.
Central fans welcome their team to the floor as they prepare to take on Centennial.
Centennial's Payton Sheen (#40) puts up a shot as Central's Matthew Sharick (#30) defends.
Centennial's Tyrese Williams (right) drives past Central's Tim Finke (left)in the third quarter.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (#1) shoots over Central's Tim Finke in the fourth quarter.
Central's A'Kieon Gill (right) goes in for a shot as Centennial's Tyrease Williams (#12) attempts to block.
Central's Sam Rossow (#11)pressures Centennial's James Williams (left) in the third quarter.
Centennial's Tommy Makabu (#24) works the ball against Central defender Doug Wallen (left) in the third quarter.
Central Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Central High School. The Charger's defeated the Maroon's 59-48.
