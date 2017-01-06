Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boy's Basketball: Central vs Centennial
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:22pm | Holly Hart

Central Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Central High School. The Charger's defeated the Maroon's 59-48. 

