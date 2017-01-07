HS Girl's Basketball: Uni vs Fisher

University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fisher's Brittney Enos (#30) rebounds the ball in the third quarter. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher's Becca Clanton (#1) drives to the basket as Uni's Kristine Wang (#21) defends. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher's Sidney Hood (left) puts up a shot as Uni's Grace Qui (#30) defends. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher's Becca Clanton (#1) is fouled from behind by Uni's Callie Bruce (#33) in the second quarter.University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher's Cassidy Thomas (#4) looks for an open man as she is pressured by Uni's Michelle Kim (#22) and Aja Trask in the first quarter. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Uni Head Coach Scott Tansy talks with his team during a time out. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher Head Coach Ken Ingold on the sideline. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Uni's Aja Trask (#23) battles Fisher's Becca Clanton for a rebound in the first quarter. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher's Morgan Wagner (#5) controls the ball against Uni in the second quarter. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
Fisher's Sidney Hood (front) goes in for a shot as Uni's Callie Bruce attempts to block. University of Illinois Laboratory High School Girl's Basketball vs Fisher, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Uni's Kenney Gym.
