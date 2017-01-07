University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Former Illini stand-out Jenna Smith is interviewed by Dave Loane during half time of the Illinois Rutgers game. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini starters are introduced before the start of the game. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Witting (left) tosses the ball in the basket as Rutgers Victoria Harris defends. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (left) looks to pass around Rutgers defender Khadaizha Sanders (#12) during the second quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger reaches for a rebound in the third quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (#13) drives past Rutgers Jazlynd (cq) Rollins (right) in the third quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Witting (#35) drives past Rutgers defender Victoria Harris (#40). University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (right) goes hard to the basket as Rutgers Desiree Keeling (#32) defends. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (right) lays the ball in against Rutgers in the first quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Matt Bollant gives directions from the sideline. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini bench explodes with excitement as they take on Rutgers. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Courtney Joens is pressured by Rutgers Victoria Harris (#40) and Khadaizha Sanders (#12). University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Brandi Beasley (#1) drives the ball pursued by Rutger's Khadaizha Sanders (#12) and Kanjis (cq) Barber (#22) in the second quarter.University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Kennedy Cattenhead (#25) pressures past Rutgers defender Desiree Keeling in the third quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (front) powers past Rutgers Khadaizha Sanders. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Sarah Overcast (right) shoots during the third quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick moves the ball against Rutgers Khadaizha Sanders (right) as Head Coach Matt Bollant watches from the sideline. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.