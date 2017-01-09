St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Eliza Kramer (right) prepares to shoot. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Maclayne Taylor (#3) pass the ball as STM's Kaia Bowen (right) defends in the second quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM Head Coach Tom Garriott gives directions from the sideline. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO Head Coach Brian Loman motions to his players from the sideline. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Nakaya Hughes (left) a rebound in front of SJO's Peyton Crowe (#23) and Logan Frerichs (#12) in the third quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Emma Blomberg keeps ahead of SJO defender's Sarah Acklin (#14) and Logan Frerichs (#12) in the second quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Maclayne (cq) Taylor (#3) pursues STM's Emma Blomberg (#2) early in the first quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Peyton Crowe (left) drives to the basket as STM's Emma Blomberg (right) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Emma Blomberg (#13) drives the ball as SJO's Peyton Crowe (#23) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Peyton Crowe (right) drives to the basket as STM's Abby Laibach (#4) pursues. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Andie Bolton (right) scoops up a loose ball in the second quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
-
HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Andie Bolton (middle) looks for an open man as SJO's Hannah Dukeman (#4) defends and SJO Head Coach Brian Loman watches from the sideline. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.