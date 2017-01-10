Central vs. Danville in a prep basketball game at Central High School in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
HS Girls' Basketball: Central vs. Danville
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville's Jillean Cooper-Watson pulls down a rebound between Megan Burton, left, and Central's Valencia McCoy, right, in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Danville's Jillean Cooper-Watson looks to shoot over Central's Fess Hawkins in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Danville'd Megan Burton tries to swat the ball away from Central's Fess Hawkins in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Central's Lela McCoy and Danville's Naomi Woods reach for a rebound in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Central coach Pancho Moore reacts to a call in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Central's Kayla Wilson drives to drive around Danville's Megan Burton in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Danville's Jalae Parker splits between Central's Chanice Willis, left, and Valencia McCoy for a shot in the third quarter in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Danville's Megan Burton drives to the basket in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Danville's Mikala Hall splits Central defenders on a drive in the third quarter in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
Danville coach Brian Anderson in Champaign on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017.
