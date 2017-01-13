Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boy's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 9:58pm | Holly Hart

St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65

