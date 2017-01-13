St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
HS Boy's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Jack Cook (#2) shoots as St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (#11) goes in for the block. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's Albion Francis (#14) powers past St. Joe's Austin Cain in the third quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg (#3) rebounds the ball in the first half against St. Joe. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (right) drives past St. Joe's Jordan Brooks (left) in the third quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joe's Jack Cook (left) goes in for a shot as St. Thomas More's Albion Francis (#14) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's Max Cochrane (right) applies pressure to St. Joe's Brandon Trimble (#3). St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's DJ Lee (right) looks to pass as he is pressured by St. Joe defenders. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joe Head Coach Brian Brooks. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's Tanner Klein (#25) is pursued by St. Joe's Jack Cook #2) and Bryce Haake (#1) in the third quarter.St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More Head Coach Matt Kelley. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Thomas More's DJ Lee (#2) grabs a rebound as St. Joe's Jack Cook (left) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joe's Jordan Brooks (#30) shoots over St. Thomas More's Tanner Klein (#25) in the second quarter.St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joe's Kolten Taylor (left) and St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (right) chase a rebound in the third quarter. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joe's Bryce Haake (#1) drives past St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling in the second quarter.St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65
