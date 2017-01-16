UI Women vs. Nebraska

The University of Illinois Women's Basketball team beat Nebraska 79-59 at the State Farm Center on Sunday Jan. 15, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brandi Beasley (left) goes in for a basket as Nebraska's Nicea Eliely (#5) defends in the second quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (right) looks to the basket as Nebraska's Rylie Cascio Jensen (#2) defends. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (middle) passes behind her back in the first quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Petra Holesinska (#13) hooks in a shot against Nebraska in the second quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (#13) lays in the ball as Nebraska's Grace Mitchell (#14) defends. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead #25) powers past Nebraska's Jessica Shepard (#32) in the second quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (#1) drives to the basket as Nebraska's Allie Havers (#22) and Nicea Eliely (#5) defend in the third quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) looks for an open man as she is pressured by Nebraska's Grace Mitchell (behind) and Jessica Sheperd (#32). University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (right) passes around a Nebraska defender. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (middle) brings down a rebound between Nebraska defenders Jessica Shepard (#32) and Nicea Eliely (#5). University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Matt Bollant. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead (#25) puts up a shot against Nebraska in the first quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.