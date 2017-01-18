Oakwood vs. Salt Fork and Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henningduring a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
HS Girls Basketball: VC Tournament
Bismarck-Henning's Emily Meidel(1) is trapped between Armstrong-Potomac's Maddie Buhr(30) and Holley Hambleton(10) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's Taylor Stephenson(30) and Armstrong-Potomac's Madi Gayheart(12)vduring a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's Emma Clapp(15) and Armstrong-Potomac's Nicole Sprague(2) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's Emily Meidel(1) pressures Armstrong-Potomac's Madi Gayheart(12) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's Sierra Bryant(33) and Armstrong-Potomac's Hayley Hambilton(25) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's Hailey Johnson(20) and Armstrong-Potomac's Nicole Sprague(2) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning vs. Armstrong-Potomac during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's head coach, Mike Stephens, right, , during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Armstrong-Potomac's head coach, Nick Hipsher, during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Salt Fork's Jordan Jones(24) looks to pass out while being guarded by Oakwood's Kelsey Blackford(12) and Rylee Dowers(10) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's Katelyn Young(35) shoots while being guarded by Salt Fork's Katie Witte(23) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) guards Salt Fork's Madison Kirby(11) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs(25) and Salt Fork's Kayleigh Davis(1) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's Shaelyn Turner(4) and Salt Fork's Kayleigh Davis(1) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's Rylee Dowers(10) and Salt Fork's Kayleigh Davis(1) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Salt Fork's head coach, Brian Russell, during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
Oakwood's head coach, Jeff Ford, during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017
