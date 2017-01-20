Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Danville 2017
Fri, 01/20/2017 - 10:51pm | Holly Hart

Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42. 

