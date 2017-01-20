HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Danville 2017

Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Kendle Moore (right) keeps control of the ball as Centennial's Kam Reaves pressures him in the first quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville's Daylen Davis-Williams (left) gets tangled up with Centennial's Jaden Roberts-Thomas (#11) over a rebound in the third quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville's Blaize Cobb-Griffin dives for a rebound in the third quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville's Julian Pearl (left) and Centennial's Jaden Roberts-Thomas (right) battle for a rebound in the third quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville's Caleb Griffin (#5) and Centennial's Tommy Makabu grab for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville's Daylen Davis-Williams passes over Centennial defender Kam Reaves (#20) in the second quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Centennial Head Coach Tim Lavin. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (#10) goes to the basket against Danville. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville Head Coach Ted Houpt watches his team from the sideline. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Danville's Daylen Davis-Williams (#14) goes to the basket as Centennial's Kam Reaves (#20) defends. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
The Centennial Cheerleaders cheer on the Chargers as they take on Danville. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.
