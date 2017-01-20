HS Girls Basketball: VC Title Game

Bismarck-Henning vs. Oakwood in the Vermilion County Tournament title game at Palmer Arena in Danville on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Oakwood's team celebrates with fans following the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's Hunter Edwards(11) keeps the ball away from Oakwood's Shaelyn Turner(4) and Katelyn Young(35) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's head coach, Mike Stephens, during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's fans during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Bismarck-Henning's fans during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's team accepts the plaque during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs(25) and Kylie Neuman(11) celebrate their win over Bismarck-Henning during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) and Bismarck-Henning's Ananie Nelson (5) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs(25) and Bismarck-Henning's Sierra Bryant(33) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Katelyn Young(35) and Kylie Neuman(11) and Bismarck-Henning's Hailey Johnson(20) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood'sKatelyn Young(35) tries to knock the ball away from Bismarck-Henning's Emily Meidel(1) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) is guarded by Bismarck-Henning's Hunter Edwards(11) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Katelyn Young(35) shoots over Bismarck-Henning's Ananie Nelson(5) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's head coach, Jeff Ford, during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Shaelyn Turner(4) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Rylee Dowers(10) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs(25) during the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017
