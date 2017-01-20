Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, January 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Basketball: VC Title Game
| Subscribe

HS Girls Basketball: VC Title Game

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:23pm | Robin Scholz

Bismarck-Henning vs. Oakwood in the Vermilion County Tournament title game at Palmer Arena in Danville on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.