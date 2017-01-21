Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joan Clancy-Harley, 8 years old of Urbana and Adelaie Kota, 8 years old of Champaign join in the Women's March Saturday morning at West Side Park. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Epiphany McGirt of Champaign voices her support for Intersetionality at West Side Park in Champaign. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Margaret Miller of Urbana joins the Women's March at West Side park. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Christian Millan (right) and Alyson Bell listen to a guest speaker at the Women's March on Saturday morning at West Side Park. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bonnie Washick (right) and Justin Williams both of Urbana support the Women's March in downtown Champaign on Saturday morning. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Elizabeth Zelle of Champaign stands up for women's rights at the Women's March in downtown Champaign. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ashley Farmer (left) of Bloomington supports women's rights at the Women's March at West Side Park. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Patricia (cq)Phillips-Batoma of Savoy takes a selfie to commemorate the Women's March. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hyon Joo Kim of Rantoul supports women;s rights Saturday morning at West Side Park. Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
