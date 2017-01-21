Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, January 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Women's March
| Subscribe

Women's March

Sat, 01/21/2017 - 4:12pm | Holly Hart

Champaign County Young Democrats sponsor the Women's March starting at West Side Park and ending at the Cowboy Monkey. Saturday. January 21, 2017 in downtown Champaign. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.