The Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
HS Boys Swim: Twin City 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Max Zhang in the 500 Yard Freestyle at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Urbana's Ethan Chow, bottom, and Centennial's Luke Starks in the 100 Yard Breaststroke at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Central's Luke Thompson, top, and Centennial's Min Kang in the 100 Yard Backstroke at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Champaign Central's Luke Thompson in the 200 Yard IM Heat 2 at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start of the 200 yard Freestyle Heat 2 at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Champaign Centennial's Alex Shilts in the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Nate Kelton in the 100 Yard Freestyle at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Urbana's Max Zhang in the 500 Yard Freestyle at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Champaign Centennial's Alex Shilts, left, shakes hands with Central's Cam Barnard after the 50 Yard Freestyle at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
People cheer on swimmers in the first heat of the 500 Freestyle at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
