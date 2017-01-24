Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Vigil For Our Common Home

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 9:36am | John Dixon

Vigil For Our Common Home, Sunday evening January 22, 2017 at West Side Park in Champaign. Candlelight vigil which affirms commitment to responsible stewardship of the earth.

