Westville vs. Central in a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
120-Westville's Calem McElwee-Wise and Central's Terrell Lyons during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
126-Westville's Daylen Bunting and Central's Allen Potenberg during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
132- Westville's Mason McBride and Central's Aaron Ntumba during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
138-Westville's Koby Carrell and Central's Quinzel Smith during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
145-Westville's Bryce Rivers and Central's DJ Pelmore during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
152-Westville's Jacob Rice and Central's Jackson Skube during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
160-Westville's Dominick Koontz and Central's Jacob Lo during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.m
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
182-Westville's Cameron Nicholas and Central's Andre Aragon during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
195- Westville's Griffin Dombrosie and Central's Misael Sanchez during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
220-Westville's Dawson Pruitt and Central's Dylan Gunn during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's head coach during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Westville's fans during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
-
HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Westville's head coach during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.