HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 10:31pm | Holly Hart

St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime. 

