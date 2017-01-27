St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Albion Francis (#14) shoots as Monticello's Jarron Roy (#24) and Isiah (cq) Florey (#33) defend. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Isiah (cq) Florey (#33) goes in for a lay-up in the third quarter. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Albion Francis (#14) goes to the basket as Monticello's Johnny Dawson (#23) defends in the first quarter. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello Head Coach Kevin Roy (front). St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas Head Coach Matt Kelley. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (left) watches as Monticello's Johnny Dawson passes off the ball. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
The St. Thomas More fans cheer on their team against Monticello. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Monticello bench explodes with excitement during overtime against St. Thomas More. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Calvin Fisher (right) looks to the basket as St. Thomas More's Isaiah Bobo defends. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tip off at the beginning of overtime. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (left) passes against Monticello. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: STM vs Monticello
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Albion Francis (left) shoots as Monticello's Johnny Dawson (#23) attempts to block the shot. St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.