Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Josie Nelson, 13, Monticello debates as she helps to selec dresses for her sister at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Bayleigh Grimes,17, right, struggles to hold dresses she wants to try on as she waits in line with her mother Treva, both of Brockton, at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. She was looking for a prom dress.
Jean Potter, right, and Avoree Collins,15, react as Potter's daughter, Sami,15, left, returns to the fitting room at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Woman on left is Michelle Strader, Hindsboro, one of the organizers of the event.
Sabrina Alcorn, 15, left, and her mother Chris, booth from Tuscola, wait for a fitting room at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Jenny Knight, 16, Tuscola, proves she can sit down in the dress she is trying on at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Event organizer Sandy Hoke, Tuscola, collects dresses at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
The fitting room line extends back into the racks of dresses at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Vincente Gonzalez, 17, Arcola, holds dresses over his shoulder as he helps his girlfriend Stephanie Heasley, 17, Villa Grove, back, select dresses at the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Pageant Dress Sale at the Tuscola Outlet Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
