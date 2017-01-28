Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Klondike Derby 2017
Sat, 01/28/2017 - 5:05pm | Holly Hart

The annual Klondike Derby, a long standing winter camping tradition that test scouts ability to work as a team. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Camp Robert Drake near Oakwood. 

