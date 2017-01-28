Klondike Derby 2017

The annual Klondike Derby, a long standing winter camping tradition that test scouts ability to work as a team. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Camp Robert Drake near Oakwood.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Despite being only a two man crew Danville Troop 390's Alex Ritchie (laying) 13 years old and Jacob Hall (pulling) 11 years old compete in the Klondike Derby Saturday afternoon at Camp Drake. The annual Klondike Derby, a long standing winter camping tradition that test scouts ability to work as a team. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Camp Robert Drake near Oakwood.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Local Scout Troops prepare to compete in the annual Klondike Derby.
