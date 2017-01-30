Photos from the Stephens Family YMCA trivia night fundraiser. More than 200 people attended the benefit whose proceeds fund the Annual Scholarship Fund to help those needing assistance including wounded warriors, seniors, single parents and children.
On The Town: Jan. 29, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night event in Champaign on January 21, 2017
The Cards Against Humanity Team at the YMCA Trivia Night. Standing from the left are Erik Riha, Gina Foster, Drew Foster, Aaron Sederwall, Deb Sederwall, and Scott Summers. In front are Amy Riha and Nichole Summers.
Christina Frye as a character from the game Clue at the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night.
The Steve Jobs team were (from left) Steve, Steve, Steve, Steve, Steve, Steve, Steve, and Steve.
Nichole and Scott Summers of the Cards Against Humanity team arrive for the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night.
A group of volunteers for the Trivia Night are (from left) Michael Ujcich(cq), Liz Vavrik, Bill Vavrik, Steve Holstein, Sally Walker, and David Jimenez.
Trivia Night event volunteer, Joni Utnage, with Stephens Family YMCA CEO Mark Johnson.
Individual desserts await guests at the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night.
Volunteers Angie and Jonathan Kerr pose with a social media prop at the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night. The event benefits the organization's scholarship fund.
Trophies await winners at the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night.
Stephens Family YMCA CFO, Ted Wells, managed the beverage ticket table during Trivia Night.
The Indian Acres table at the Stephens Family YMCA Trivia Night. From the left are Joel Morenz, Anna Rice, Jason Rice, Rena Leake, Lauren Morenz, and Danielle Hendricks.
Table 12 work on spelling the YMCA hashtag while posing for a photo. From the left are Jo Lynn Classon, Steve Mertens, Heidi Papenbrok, Michelle Horvet (holding the A), Linda Goslin, Scott Goslin, Rich Klaus (holding the C), and John Horvet (seated).
Stephens Family YMCA staff pose for a photo before the guests arrive. Standing from the left are Maben Brown, Sara Cheely, Kayla Carleton, Kim Webb, and Jeff Dobrik. Seated are Lexi Zebe, Heidi Cordes, and Vanessa Lane.
