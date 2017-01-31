Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Chinese New Year celebration
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 11:55am | Heather Coit

Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster during an assembly in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 201

