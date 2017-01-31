Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster during an assembly in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 201
-
Chinese New Year celebration
Photographer: Heather Coit
He (Mark) Ma , center, gets the giggles as he and Fuming Zhang, left, and Gary Zhang, right, have fun while waiting for the music to start.
The children joined other students at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School in celebrating Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster during an assembly in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
-
Chinese New Year celebration
Photographer: Heather Coit
A Chinese dragon, operated by students Tim Chu and Austo Li, lead a colorful parade during a celebration of Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School during an assembly in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
-
Chinese New Year celebration
Photographer: Heather Coit
Students Nancy Yang, left, and Angela Zhang spin their pink umbrellas as they join other students on stage to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
-
Chinese New Year celebration
Photographer: Heather Coit
Kamaya Britt shows off her solo act while helping to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School during an assembly in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
-
Chinese New Year celebration
Photographer: Heather Coit
Students at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School perform with a colorful array of fans as they celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
-
Chinese New Year celebration
Photographer: Heather Coit
Austo Li, left, and Tim Chu relax before donning their dragon head while celebrating Chinese New Year and the year of the Rooster at
Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.