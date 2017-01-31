Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Central, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Maroons defeated the Charger's 65-63.
HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs. Central 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Tim Finke (#24) goes to the basket heavily pressured by Centennial defenders, (l-r) Tommy Makabu, Jaden Roberts-Thomas (#11) and Bryson Cowper (#10) in the first quarter.
Central's Tim Finke (#24) goes high to pass the ball during the second quarter.
Central's A'Kieon Gill (middle) grabs a rebound in front of Centennial's Jaden Roberts-Thomas, also pictured is Central's Matthew Sharick (#30) and Jake Beesley (right) in the first quarter.
Central's Walker Stillman (left) passes the ball in front of Centennial's Jordan Williams in the second quarter.
Centennial's Kam Reaves (#20) goes to the basket in the third quarter.
Central's Doug Wallen puts a shot up against Centennial.
Central's A'Kieon Gill (#23) keeps the ball from Centennial's Tommy Makabu (#24) as the Centennial fans watch from the sideline.
Centennial's Kam Reaves (#20) puts up a shot against Central's Tim Finke. in the third quarter.
Centennial Tommy Makabu (#24) and Bryson Cowper (right) battle for a rebound with Central's Walker Stillman in the third quarter.
Centennial's Tyrese Williams (#12) is fouled by Central's Jake Beesley.
Central's Matthew Sharick puts up a shot in the first quarter as Centennial Jaden Roberts-Thomas (#11) watches.
Centennial fans get into the spirit of the game.
The Centennial Pep Band gets the crowd fired up.
The Central fans cheer their team on to victory.
Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Central, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Maroons defeated the Charger's 65-63.
Central fans celebrate their win over Centennial.
