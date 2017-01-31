Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs. Central 2017
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 11:06pm | Holly Hart

Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Central, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Maroons defeated the Charger's 65-63. 

