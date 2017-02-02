Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Theatre: Failure: A Love Story
Illinois Theatre: Failure: A Love Story

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Scenes from a rehearsal of a play by Philip Dawkins, directed by JW Morrissette runs Feb. 2-4 and 7-12 in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center.

 

