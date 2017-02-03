One Winter Night 2017

C-U at Home’s 6th annual One Winter Night event in which area people volunteer to sleep outside for a night to raise money and awareness for people who don’t have a place to call home. In downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Pam Peoples, Savoy, left, and LaDonna VonHolten, Champaign share a box by the City Building during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Boxes line the sidewalk during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Madalyn Haag, 9, Sidney, organizes the inside of the box she is going to share with her mother Brooke Wilsey along Neal Street during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Chris Tome, Rantoul, chats with Kat and Chance,7, Richardson, Rantoul, as he covers a box with plastic outside hHamilton Walkers during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Donations were accepted on every corner during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
People set up boxes on the corner of Neal and Chester Street during One Winter Night in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
A participant carries a box to her location during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
James and Karli Hall, Mahomet, carry their bedding as they wait to cross Neal Street during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Bill Sutton, Urbana, gets some help from Seth Kerlin, right,Urbana, as Sutton sets up the box his art class decorated during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
People set up outside hamilton Walkers on Neil Street during One Winter Night in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
