Friday, February 3, 2017

One Winter Night 2017
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 7:42pm | Robin Scholz

C-U at Home’s 6th annual One Winter Night event in which area people volunteer to sleep outside for a night to raise money and awareness for people who don’t have a place to call home. In downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

