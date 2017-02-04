University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Minnesota, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at State Farm Center. The Golden Gopher's defeated the Illini 69-58.
UI Men's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini and Cubs fans get an up close look at the World Series Trophy during the Illini Minnesota game, Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.
University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Minnesota, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at State Farm Center. The Golden Gopher's defeated the Illini 69-58.
Illinois's Mike Thorne, Jr. grabs for the ball as Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (#22) defends in the first half.
Illinois Malcolm Hill (#21) tries to move the ball between Minnesota's Akeem Springs (left) and Jordan Murphy (right) in the first half.
Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer (#1, left) dishes the ball off to teammate Akeem Springs (#0) as Illinois's Jaylon Tate (#1) defends in the first half.
Illinois's Malcolm Hill drives to the basket as Minnesota's Eric Curry (left) and Reggie Lynch (middle) apply the pressure.
Illinois's Kipper Nichols (#2) shoots under heavy pressure from the Minnesota defense.
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (left) passes around Minnesota's Reggie Lynch in the first half.
Vince Dunlap of Pontiac poses with the World Series Trophy Saturday before the start of the Illinois, Minnesota basketball game.
The Illini Drum line performs at half time.
Illinois's Maverick Morgan (#22) puts up a shot as Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (#3) defends.
Malcolm Hill shoots for three.
Head Coach John Groce reacts to his team's play during the second half against Minnesota.
Illinois's Jalen Coleman-Lands (#5) puts up a shot as Minnesota's Akeem Springs (#0) defends.
Illinois's Michael Finke (right) holds on to the ball as Minnesota's Amir Coffey (#5) defends.
Head Coach John Groce calls a time out during the second half against Minnesota.
Illinois recruits Mark Smith (left) and Jeremiah Timon attend the Illinois Minnesota basketball game Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (#3) drives to the basket as Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (#3) and Akeem Springs (#0) defend.
Malcolm Hill takes the ball to the hoop in the second half.
Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (middle) goes to the basket and is smothered by the Minnesota defense.
Illinois's Maverick Morgan (right) controls the ball against Minnesota in the second half.
Illinois's Malcolm Hill passes the ball to teammate Leron Black (#12) as Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (#22) defends in the first half.
Illinois's Maverick Morgan leaves the floor after a disappoint loss to Minnesota.
