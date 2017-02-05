Krannert: behind the scenes

A look behind the scenes at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Grad student Eric Van Tassell pulls a light from the wall while helping to set up for a show.
Mens clothing stored in a wardrobe locker.
Clothing in a locked storage area.
Student Dani Cabrera looks at fabrics in the Upholstery Shop.
Orchestra members talk during a break in practice.
The back stage area of Tryon Festival Theatre.
One of the private dressing rooms.
Student Nick Loweree turns off a light in one of the dressing room.
Prop typewriters stored.
Stage components stored in a hall for a future show.
Autographed painted blocks by performers line the wall in a lower level.
Students Wen Shu, left, and Dane Brandon paint part of a set in the scenery shop.
Set building materials available in the scenery shop.
The motorized lift under the front of the stage at Colwell Playhouse.
Assistant Audio Director Alec Labau edits a recording.
