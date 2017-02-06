HS Girls' Basketball: Bismarck-Henning vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Bismarck-Henning girls take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cheyenne Hasselbring (5) and Bismarck-Henning's Annie Nelson (5) chase after a loose ball in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning's Annie Nelson (5) goes up for a basket against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the second half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Sierra Dudley (11) looks to make a pass against Bismarck-Henning's Emma Clapp (15) in the second half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cheyanne Hasselbring (5) dribbles ahead of Bismarck-Henning's Ryley Cash (23) in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning's Emily Meidel (1) tries to pull down a rebound against Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Willow Ray (42) as Bismarck-Henninng's Hunter Edwards (11) in the second half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning's Ryley Cash (23) looks for an opening against Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cheyanne Hasselbring (5), Willow Ray (42) and Sierra Dudley (11) in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Haylee Watson (35) makes a pass as Bismarck-Henning's Emma Clapp (15) and Annie Nelson (5) pressure in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Willow Ray (42) tries to control the ball against Bismarck-Henning's Sierra Bryant (33) in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning's Hunter Edwards (11) tries to keep a grip on the ball as Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Allison Ellis (15) and Cheyanne Hesselbring (5) pressure in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning coach, Mike Stephens, prepares to gather his team in the first half of the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach, Michelle Brooks, calls out to her team in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning's Emily Meidel (1) grabs the ball from Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Allison Ellis (15) as B-H's Jeanna Russell (12) looks on in the second half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
