On The Town: Feb. 5, 2017

The Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter hosted the National Philanthropy Day luncheon on Jan. 27 in the Chancellor Ballroom at the I Hotel.
Representatives of Bank Champaign, recipients of the Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation Award, pose for a group photo at the Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony. From the left are Charlie Osborne, Mike Somers, Nick Wilkins, Chris Cheely, Peter Clausen, John Clausen, Shirley Thornton, Mark Ballard, Amie Smith, and Karen Sharp.
Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter board member Krista Kimme with Carole Lindholm of the University of Illinois College of ACES during the 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony.
From the left are Kristen Bosch, Josh Hall, Terry Goode, and Marcellus Gray, all are board members of the Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter.
Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter president, Julie Melton, addresses the room during the 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony at the I Hotel.
Kelly Hill, Champaign County Habitat for Humanity Development Director (center) nominated the Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation awardees, the Yahoo Employee Foundation. Representing Yahoo were Greg Muchnik (left) and Mark Holderhaugh (right).
Eric Robeson (back row, center), who received the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award, is surrounded by family and representatives of some of the organizations his efforts have supported. Back row from the left are David Wilcoxen, Christine Nevitt, Phyllis Robeson, Eric Robeson, Kim Robeson Schwenk, Kyle Robeson, and Dale Morrissey. In the front are Patty Walters, Nikki Kopmann, and Cindy Somers.
The Carle Women's Legacy Circle received the Outstanding Foundation or Organization award. From the left are Pam Hulton, Meredith Mills, Jan Kiley, and Lyn Jones.
From the left are Ellen Kirsanoff of the Urbana Park District, Ellen Schmidt of the Parkland College Foundation, Carol Sharlau, Ed Sharlau, and Joan Dixon of the Community Foundation. The Sharlaus received the Outstanding Philanthropist Award for work supporting the Urbana Park District and were nominated by Kirsanoff and Dixon.
Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter 2017 board member, Sharla Jolly (left) with Stacey Cole at the National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony.
Linda Sloat (center) visits with Judi Baylor (left) and Judy Nowak at the Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony.
Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter board members at the 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony. From the left are event co-chairs Jacqueline Jones and Winnie Crowder, and organization president, Julie Melton.
Dave Downey and Stacey Cole visit at the Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony.
