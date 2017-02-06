Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Feb. 5, 2017
On The Town: Feb. 5, 2017

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 10:22am | John Dixon

The Association of Fundraising Professionals East Central Illinois Chapter hosted the National Philanthropy Day luncheon on Jan. 27 in the Chancellor Ballroom at the I Hotel. 

